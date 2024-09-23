OPINION

The weapons and the staff

The Greek people will pay huge sums for the unquestionably essential upgrade of the country’s defense. This is, indeed, the first time that such a radical restructuring plan for the Armed Forces is being implemented, but other, brave steps are also necessary.

Greece cannot have inexperienced senior officers or antiquated structures. Most importantly: A way must be found to adequately train and pay personnel who will fully meet the requirements of the new state-of-the-art equipment. The Armed Forces must be able to attract and hold onto young people who have the necessary qualifications.

It is a major challenge – and it must be won.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Guns, hatred and insanity
OPINION

Guns, hatred and insanity

Greek-Turkish relations after realism went out the window
OPINION

Greek-Turkish relations after realism went out the window

Dangerous scenarios for the political stage
OPINION

Dangerous scenarios for the political stage

Smart phones, unknown destination
OPINION

Smart phones, unknown destination

Population decline is a harsh reality
OPINION

Population decline is a harsh reality

OPINION

A just system