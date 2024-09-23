The weapons and the staff

The Greek people will pay huge sums for the unquestionably essential upgrade of the country’s defense. This is, indeed, the first time that such a radical restructuring plan for the Armed Forces is being implemented, but other, brave steps are also necessary.

Greece cannot have inexperienced senior officers or antiquated structures. Most importantly: A way must be found to adequately train and pay personnel who will fully meet the requirements of the new state-of-the-art equipment. The Armed Forces must be able to attract and hold onto young people who have the necessary qualifications.

It is a major challenge – and it must be won.