Mitsotakis, Erdogan at the UN and the cautious way forward

It is always useful for the Greek prime minister to get together with the Turkish president, whatever the state of bilateral relations; be it tense or relatively calm, as has been the case during more than a year now.

Through that prism, Tuesday’s meeting between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, is a welcome development.

Still, one should avoid cultivating excessive expectations. As things stand right now, the most likely outcome is an agreement to continue the ongoing political dialogue, but with no signs of an imminent breakthrough on sensitive issues Turkey presents as bilateral disputes dividing the two neighbors.

On the other hand, the lower level talks on the so-called positive agenda and confidence building measures, as well as some cooperation on illegal immigration, have produced some tangible results and have led to an improved atmosphere – a positive development, not only for the two countries, but also for the wider region, especially in today’s volatile setting.

At the same time, it is self-evident that a calmer environment between Athens and Ankara is a necessary prerequisite for any potential new effort in resolving the half a century old Cyprus issue, and potentially clarifying – not negotiating – certain aspects of some issues raised which lack a legal basis.

One hopes that the meeting of the two leaders will prove to be a positive further step in the traditionally uneasy relationship. But talk by some of a “turning point” sounds more like wishful thinking than reality; not to mention the danger of creating some distress if there is a sense that expectations have not been met.

Cautious steps and a “new normal” of incremental progress and cooperation where feasible, instead of aggressive rhetoric and in some instances even acts, is a win-win formula for everyone involved.