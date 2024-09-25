OPINION

Rearguard action

It has become clear to the overwhelming majority of market professionals that there is no escape route, as it were, that would allow some to bypass electronic transactions and continue dealing in cash.

This is why it leaves a very negative impression that repeated so-called “ultimatums” from the conservative government are necessary to bring certain sectors into compliance with these basic principles.

This is particularly true for professions like taxi drivers, who are on the front lines of tourism, the country’s largest “industry.”

Such reactions are merely rearguard actions that tarnish the image of responsible professionals.

