Making better use of the OAKA Olympic Stadium is two decades overdue. It is high time that the venues left from the 2004 Athens Olympics are inducted into the city’s day-to-day existence in a functional, socially beneficial and economically sustainable way. They no longer need to stand as symbols of the country’s deficiencies; they can be transformed.

