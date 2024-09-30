OPINION

Endurance and dominance

New Democracy has shown remarkable resilience over the last 50 years. It endured great economic and political crises, intense internal divisions and the disintegration of mainstream parties.

The conservative party is now dominant force, at a time when mainstream parties are shrinking across Europe. In order to ensure its hegemony, it cannot alienate itself from the center but neither can it ignore the legitimate concerns of its right-wing voters about vital issues that concern our society.

There is no perfect recipe that will keep everyone satisfied. There is, of course, the recipe of a small, but “pure” New Democracy which would lead the party with mathematical certainty to voter losses and the country to political instability.

Those with central roles in the large center-right party need to exercise prudence and curb their egos, especially as there is no convincing alternative for government on the horizon.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Donald Trump and Greece
OPINION

Donald Trump and Greece

Migration straining German-Greek relations
OPINION

Migration straining German-Greek relations

A road map with blank spaces
OPINION

A road map with blank spaces

The commuter’s lament
OPINION

The commuter’s lament

OPINION

Twenty years later

Getting down to the root of teen violence
OPINION

Getting down to the root of teen violence