Endurance and dominance

New Democracy has shown remarkable resilience over the last 50 years. It endured great economic and political crises, intense internal divisions and the disintegration of mainstream parties.

The conservative party is now dominant force, at a time when mainstream parties are shrinking across Europe. In order to ensure its hegemony, it cannot alienate itself from the center but neither can it ignore the legitimate concerns of its right-wing voters about vital issues that concern our society.

There is no perfect recipe that will keep everyone satisfied. There is, of course, the recipe of a small, but “pure” New Democracy which would lead the party with mathematical certainty to voter losses and the country to political instability.

Those with central roles in the large center-right party need to exercise prudence and curb their egos, especially as there is no convincing alternative for government on the horizon.