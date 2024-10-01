OPINION

Appointments and speed

Public services need reinforcement and new blood. However, this support must be carried out methodically, transparently and quickly. 

The pace at which the public administration recruitment processes, known as ASEP, operates has made transparency seem incompatible with speed. 

There can be both at the same time: The public sector must hire staff using objective criteria and appoint the successful candidates without letting years go by, leaving them stuck in the cogs of bureaucracy. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Asperger’s on a remote island
OPINION

Asperger’s on a remote island

Youth violence in an adolescent society
OPINION

Youth violence in an adolescent society

PASOK is back on our TV screens
OPINION

PASOK is back on our TV screens

A great step homewards
OPINION

A great step homewards

SYRIZA’s political sideshow
OPINION

SYRIZA’s political sideshow

OPINION

Endurance and dominance