Appointments and speed
Public services need reinforcement and new blood. However, this support must be carried out methodically, transparently and quickly.
The pace at which the public administration recruitment processes, known as ASEP, operates has made transparency seem incompatible with speed.
There can be both at the same time: The public sector must hire staff using objective criteria and appoint the successful candidates without letting years go by, leaving them stuck in the cogs of bureaucracy.