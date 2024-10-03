In the age of the barbarians

We are facing a period of rapid global developments. The planet no longer has a “master,” and anyone who didn’t realize that before now understands it. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has demonstrated this in the most concrete terms. He is exploiting the fact that the US is in a pre-election period and the power vacuum that this entails by crossing every red line that US President Joe Biden and his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, supposedly set for him. Listening to their statements one understands that they have no room for reaction. They know that if they pressure Israel by cutting off arms supplies, they could seriously damage Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy. They attempt to admonish a leader who clearly ignores them through vague statements and well-wishing, fully aware that whatever Biden thinks of him, he will ultimately instruct the US Armed Forces to protect Israel.

The United States’ inability to control the dynamics in the Middle East will have significant repercussions. It’s not just Netanyahu who is making these observations; leaders in Beijing, Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara are also taking note. For the next three months, everyone will be testing the waters and pushing red lines.

One can imagine that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making similar observations. He plays the game with the gullible Americans while simultaneously harboring disdain for them, believing he can act as he pleases on various fronts without facing any consequences. He is clearly infuriated when he sees Israel rebuilding its legend and imposing its will in the region through sheer force. Turkish commentators suggest that he believes that if he wants to be the true protector of Muslims and sit equally at the negotiating table, he cannot achieve this without nuclear weapons and much greater strategic power.

As for Europe, it appears desperately marginalized amid this barbaric chaos. Statements from EU officials resemble those of a book club president attempting to stop a gunfight in a notorious gambling den. Without strong leadership in the key capitals and a common defense strategy, Europe is stumbling, ignoring the warnings from former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and the harsh realities ahead. Once, it seemed like a cultural and social oasis in the center of the West; now, it resembles a city contemplating how to erect wooden walls in an age of barbarians.