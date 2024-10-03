OPINION

Organized state

Organized crime can only be effectively addressed when state agencies responsible for combating it are better organized than the criminals themselves – operating systematically, professionally, and remaining impermeable to underworld networks. 

The recent wave of arrests suggests that authorities are once again working methodically. If this effort continues with the same intensity, it will significantly enhance both the credibility of the rule of law and the public’s sense of security.

