OPINION

Filters against addiction

Social media are easily demonized for everything, and especially for the disorders and violent behavior of teenagers. Restricting the use of these platforms is not a panacea but it is necessary, as their purpose is to transfix their users. 

Two or three multinationals should not be left unchecked to define the social life of young people based on their addictive algorithms. The European Union needs to place some kind of filters on the platforms, before the habit develops into a public (mental) health problem.

