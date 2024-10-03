AI: A double-edged sword

In a letter in August, the secretaries of state of Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington urged Elon Musk to fix an AI chatbot on his social media platform X, saying that it has spread election misinformation. [AP]

A few days ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed three bills aimed at limiting the use of artificial intelligence to create and distribute misleading images and videos ahead of the US election. Similar proposals have been introduced by lawmakers in more than a dozen US states as the rapid advancement of AI has heightened concerns about election disinformation and deepfakes on a global scale.

According to a survey by the Center for the Governance of Change at IE University in Spain, nearly one-third of Europeans believe that AI has influenced their voting behavior. The study also found that 74% of public servants are concerned that AI will be misused in the context of elections. While some experts argue that there is no clear evidence showing significant shifts in election outcomes due to the deceptive use of AI, deepfakes that impersonate candidates, or AI-powered bots that spread false or misleading information on social media remain a concern for many.

While advancements in AI systems, particularly through generative AI, raise legitimate concerns about election interference, they also offer opportunities to strengthen democratic processes. AI tools may need to be closely scrutinized when used in elections; however, they also have the potential to improve citizen participation, empower individuals to express their opinions, or even contribute to the lawmaking process.

There are many examples of initiatives that use AI to bridge the gap between policy makers and citizens. In Massachusetts, a free public platform called MAPLE leverages AI to help citizens engage with legislative debates and draft testimony for submission to the Massachusetts Legislature.

MAPLE summarizes each bill, explaining its purpose and impact while also helping users articulate their views in a way that aligns with legislative decorum. By simplifying complex legislative jargon, the platform empowers citizens – who might otherwise be excluded from the process – to express their political opinions and contribute to the democratic debate.

In France, Make.org, an independent civic tech organization, developed Panoramic, an AI tool designed to broaden public participation in the deliberation process. Panoramic simplifies parliamentary language, making it more accessible and understandable to a wider audience. The goal is to engage individuals who are typically disengaged from politics, including those who seldom express their views or feel disconnected from political issues. This tool can also be valuable in multilingual countries where legislation may not be written in everyone’s native language.

AI’s dual nature – its potential for both harm and good – presents a complex challenge for democracies. While its misuse in the form of deepfakes and disinformation can undermine trust in elections, hopeful developments show that AI can also be a force for democratic revitalization. As lawmakers continue to address the risks, the growing number of initiatives that harness AI for civic good offer a glimpse of how technology can be used to enhance rather than erode the foundations of democracy.

Carlos Luca de Tena is executive director at the Center for the Governance of Change, IE University. He spoke at the Athens Democracy Forum on Wednesday.