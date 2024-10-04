‘So what?’

Watching Donald Trump on our screens for so long is like living in a story that could have been written by a Roman historian about the character and deeds of an emperor of his time – with all the grandiose, frightening and simply unbelievable details. There is something otherworldly about Trump, something which defies logic, which for his followers, turns his weaknesses into strength. Those who can see, who see him clearly, are amazed that so many follow him blindly. His supporters, though, see what they would like to be – rich, tall, greedy, shameless, indifferent to the truth and the opinions of others, brutal against rivals, women, immigrants and the weaker, always protesting and always beating the rap (even when clearly in the wrong).

Joe Biden was forced to pull out of his re-election campaign after his confused appearance in the TV debate with Trump. Since then, Trump has repeatedly appeared to suffer from similar – if not worse – problems. And yet, news media sift through the incoherence and reorganize it to present him as something better than he is.

The reasons for all this are many and, together, they strengthen Trump. As noted, his pompous personality and exhibitionist mania charm those who want to be like him. They believe that they know him – and so, he knows them, too. They believe that he cares about them, that he will avenge them of their enemies and share the spoils of power with them. Whatever would sink anyone else’s candidacy is seen as more proof of the evil of his rivals.

Trump’s superpower is his ability to turn the negative to positive, the fact that no one expects any good from him, and that whatever bad he does is not held against him by his supporters. And so, Trump dominates the Republican Party. Even if they wanted to, they could not replace him. They are afraid of him. And for good reason: According to testimony of a former White House aide, when, on January 6, 2021, Trump was informed that his vice president, Mike Pence, was in danger because of a mob that Trump had inspired to storm the Capitol, the then-president replied, “So what?” For Trump, everyone is disposable. The single most frightening difference between him and Roman emperors is that his course is not yet run.