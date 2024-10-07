Open internal elections

Past experience has shown that an open internal election goes beyond the microcosm of a political party seeking new leadership; it represents a significant democratic milestone. This approach has allowed Greek political parties to engage directly with citizens, moving beyond the confines of internal bureaucracy.

It is a healthy development that all three major parties – New Democracy, PASOK and SYRIZA, which will soon hold its own leadership contest – have embraced this method. By doing so, they have managed to transcend traditional party structures, ensuring that the decisions reflect the will of social majorities – and rightly so.