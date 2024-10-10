OPINION

Incentives for returning

It’s been 15 years since Greece declared bankruptcy and the outflow of skilled labor that this triggered is still an open wound, as thousands of Greeks who got the tools they needed to compete in demanding markets abroad from the public education system left. 

Initiatives to bring them back, not by appealing to sentiment, but also by offering incentives and an attractive career trajectory, need to carry on and be bolstered. This is dictated by financial sense and by the need to curb the sharp demographic decline.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Challenging times for Greece’s political parties
OPINION

Challenging times for Greece’s political parties

Notes from a murder
OPINION

Notes from a murder

MAGA, McCarthy and an immigrant from Constantinople
OPINION

MAGA, McCarthy and an immigrant from Constantinople

Independent together, or separate ‘colonies’?
OPINION

Independent together, or separate ‘colonies’?

Party leaders’ assets in the public eye
OPINION

Party leaders’ assets in the public eye

OPINION

Clean up the city first