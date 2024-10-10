Incentives for returning

It’s been 15 years since Greece declared bankruptcy and the outflow of skilled labor that this triggered is still an open wound, as thousands of Greeks who got the tools they needed to compete in demanding markets abroad from the public education system left.

Initiatives to bring them back, not by appealing to sentiment, but also by offering incentives and an attractive career trajectory, need to carry on and be bolstered. This is dictated by financial sense and by the need to curb the sharp demographic decline.