OPINION

Law-breaking civil servants

No part of the public sector can be impervious to corruption. What is always required, however, is to have strict rules and channels through which citizens can report any abuse of power or illegalities committed by its employees.

It seems that progress has been made in this field, as the crime rings that abuse their power are exposed and brought to justice.

Citizens need to be less tolerant of everyday corruption. It is also necessary for the state to permanently expel those law-breaking civil servants.

