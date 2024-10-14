OPINION

The obligation of the opposition

Everyone agrees that the current absence of a robust opposition is a shortcoming of the Greek party system, but they often frame this finding as if the government is to blame for not having a viable alternative to it.

The emergence of a responsible opposition is the job of the minority parties, which so far appear too absorbed in their infighting to articulate a robust counterargument. 

The cycle of internal naval-gazing, no matter how much political gossip it sometimes offers, must at some point close. At any rate, it should at least not slip further into extreme behaviors which only end up fueling apathy and anti-systemic suspicion.

