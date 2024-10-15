Confusion and Greece

The signs regarding the European Union’s management of migration are worrying. The bloc looks divided again, with member-states each opting for ad hoc and emergency measures at their borders, splitting the united front and undermining shared commitments.

This confusion comes at a time when it is likely that Europe will experience increased flows due to war in the Middle East. As a vulnerable country, Greece must sound the alarm so that the rules are stricter, but common and accepted by all. No country can face the problem alone.