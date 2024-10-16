OPINION

Responsible administrators

Fining public administration employees who don’t do their jobs on time may seem completely bizarre by Greek standards. It is, however, the reasonable thing to do if we want to have a civil service where each official feels personally responsible for the task he or she has been assigned.

Irresponsible and faceless bureaucracy does not just come at the expense of citizens; it also lumps efficient public administration workers together with those who hide their deficiencies behind the protective walls of permanence.

