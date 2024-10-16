The culinary minefield

In Athens, there are countless dining establishments. Many of these businesses do not last long, often closing within just a few years. [AP]

It is a feeling, an assessment based not on research but on personal observation. In Athens, there are countless dining establishments; not only in the city center and tourist areas but also in peripheral neighborhoods there is an overwhelming abundance of restaurants.

Many of these businesses do not last long, often closing within just a few years. What is striking, however, is that quite frequently, a new dining establishment takes over the same location, as another entrepreneur believes their concept will be a success.

Everyone seeks to offer something new in order to stand out and gain a competitive edge

The restaurant industry is particularly challenging. It is arguably one of the highest-risk options, akin to navigating a minefield. Hiring a good cook with a reliable network of collaborators and suppliers is not enough; you also need financial acumen, the ability to create a memorable experience for customers with high-quality service, originality, and a commitment to maintaining certain standards. Understanding marketing and using social media effectively are essential as well.

The profession of chef is often seen as an appealing career path. This perception has been fueled by the popularity of cooking shows in recent years, the glamorized image of the industry presented on television, and, in the post-pandemic period, the success story of tourism, where many quickly saw profits. All of this has led to a saturation of restaurants and a push for specialization, as everyone seeks to offer something new in order to stand out and gain a competitive edge.

As a result, terms like gastropub, spritzeria, concept-based neo-taverna, and various quirky gastronomic trends have entered the vocabulary of Athens’ restaurant scene. While these terms sound appealing and create high expectations among consumers, they often promise far more than they can realistically deliver. Perhaps, in the end, the recipe for success requires very simple ingredients.