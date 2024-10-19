Lebanon: A nation under siege, searching for an elusive peace

A view of destroyed buildings following an Israeli military strike on Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, on October 18. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 2,400 people have been killed since the start of hostilities. [EPA]

Lebanon is on the brink of destruction, enduring Israel’s relentless attacks. In the past 24 hours, 138 airstrikes hit the south, the southern suburbs of Beirut and the district of Beqaa, bringing the total number of strikes to 10,150. Entire communities are reduced to rubble. The real devastation, however, occurs in the hearts and minds of the Lebanese people, especially their children, who live in constant fear under the roar of fighter jets.

The human toll is devastating. In just 24 hours, many innocent lives were lost, and countless other people were injured. The sad overall number of martyrs has now surpassed 2,400, with over 11,200 injured. Hospitals, already overcrowded, struggle to cope with the countless victims. Doctors and nurses work tirelessly to save lives, but how can they heal the souls of people who have lost their homes, livelihoods and loved ones?

Perhaps the greatest tragedy is the trauma inflicted on the children of Lebanon. Every airstrike sends them running in fear, every explosion shakes them to their very core. These children, who should be playing and dreaming about the future, face fear and uncertainty. Schools are closing, turning into shelters, depriving them of the education they need. The trauma will mark their young lives forever. What does it mean to grow up when your reality is defined by violence and every night brings uncertainty?

Democratic countries that claim to defend human rights must take a principled stand. There is no moral ambiguity here

Lebanon called for a ceasefire and accepted a proposal made by US and French presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, supported by the European community, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League and the international community. Israel rejected it, however, choosing to continue its military attacks. This mirrors the situation in Gaza, where ceasefire proposals have been repeatedly thwarted, ensuring a cycle of violence and suffering. Even worse, banned weapons such as white phosphorus and depleted uranium are used against civilians every day. More than 129 health workers and doctors have been deliberately killed and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is a target. Violations of international law occur daily, with war crimes being committed regularly, according to the UN and the International Court of Justice.

The internal displacement crisis in Lebanon is worsening with each passing day. Of the 1,076 centers struggling to house the displaced, 885 are at capacity. The total number of displaced reached 1.2 million. Lebanon, already burdened by 1.5 million Syrian and 400,000 Palestinian refugees, is struggling to meet basic needs. This crisis risks spreading to neighboring countries, the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe.

In the midst of this tragedy, Lebanon is deeply grateful for the support shown by many, including the Greek people, who are once again responding to a call for help, as they did in 2006. Given the long-standing ties between our nations, Lebanon is convinced that Greece, a recent member of the UN Security Council, will promote peace in the region and worldwide, defending international laws and norms.

The international community must not stand idly by as Lebanon crumbles. Democratic countries that claim to defend human rights must take a principled stand. There is no moral ambiguity here. The children of Lebanon deserve to live without constant fear. The resilient Lebanese people cannot face this overwhelming violence alone. Without global intervention the consequences will be disastrous for Lebanon and the region. The international community must act now, before more lives are lost, more childhoods stolen and more families torn apart.

Ghady G. El Khoury is Lebanon's ambassador to Greece and director of political and consular affairs at Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.