Striking a balance

The dialogue on the future of Greek tourism hosted in Kathimerini’s pages, as well as the recent conference organized by the newspaper, shows that we have reached a point of maturity: Business people in the sector seem to be aware of the dangers of reckless development without rules and limits. Local communities see what has happened to saturated destinations. The government states that it is willing to set limits, in areas where it has not already taken such initiatives.

The foundations for striking the right balance have been laid. The effort must be constant so that development continues, without the side effects of over-concentration in a few regions, for a few days.