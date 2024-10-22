The rift within on how to deal with Turkey

The rift in New Democracy with respect to the policy Greece should follow toward Turkey is growing, with former prime minister Antonis Samaras indirectly accusing the government of, in essence, getting ready to capitulate to Ankara.

Speaking at an event in Cyprus about the present period of relative calm in the Aegean, he declared that “when ‘calm waters’ lead to the silent acceptance of fait accompli, it always brings great storms.”

Known for his hardline conservative views, Samaras talked of “disastrous and unjust solutions” that are being worked out not only for the Aegean – he warned of its upcoming partition and the beginning of “Greece’s own shrinking” – but also for Cyprus, saying that a solution for the future of the island is being “cooked up” that would lead to a “disguised partition” and then “Turkification.”

The attacks by a former leader of ruling ND and former PM offer an authoritative voice to a portion of the electorate, especially on the right, that opposes the government’s foreign policy in general, and the latest approach with respect to Turkey in particular.

As political realism dictates that we seek a cooperative relationship with our neighbor to the East, rather than confrontation, legitimate questions are raised about the rationale behind this harsh rhetoric.

During his tenure as prime minister Samaras had participated in two High Cooperation Councils with Turkey, one in Istanbul with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and one in Athens with then Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu.

It is obvious that relations with Turkey are complex and sensitive, and navigating through their multifaceted dimensions is always a challenge.

But to go so far as to insinuate, as some have done lately, that we are witnessing preparations for some kind of treasonous acts, is not only unacceptable, but dangerous, as the only thing that is accomplished is internal division, which is obviously the last thing the country needs.

For its part, the government has to explain to the public in clear terms what its goals are – both in the short term, and the immediate next steps, as well as its long-term strategy – and how it plans to achieve them.