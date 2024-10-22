Efforts for growth
The Greek economy has recovered, but it is still in great need of productive investments that will create many well-paid jobs. Greece’s productive model cannot be changed with “investments” only in real estate and tourism.
This is the deficit that the government’s new plan to facilitate large investments is attempting to close. The effort must also incorporate the experience of previous plans for development that did not leave any structural mark on the economy.
At least now we know what we must avoid.