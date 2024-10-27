Escape from Turkey to asylum in Greece

In August 2017, I met him in an apartment in a central area of Athens. For security reasons, his name could not be revealed, nor could his face be shown. The 25-year-old E. was the first Turkish citizen and supporter of the Gulen movement to be officially granted political asylum in Greece after the failed coup in Turkey.

“He said that his life was at risk in his home country due to his support for Fethullah Gulen,” read the asylum decision, in reference to the former Erdogan ally who fell out of favor with the Turkish president and had been living in self-imposed exile in the US until his death on October 20. “Based on the assessed claims, it appears that the applicant has a well-founded fear of persecution in Turkey due to his alleged political beliefs.”

E.’s family had ties to the Gulen movement, and he himself had become closer to Gulenists during his studies. On the night of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, he was at home in his pajamas, watching the news in shock, unable to comprehend what was happening.

In the days that followed, some of his relatives were imprisoned as Gulen supporters, his sister’s education was disrupted, and his brother lost his place at a military academy. Shortly after, E. discovered that he was wanted by authorities. He decided to flee to Greece. Twice, he attempted to cross the barbed-wire fence at the Evros land border. Finally, he paid 1,500 euros to smugglers and crossed the river with two Algerians. Later, he met six other Turks, and they shared an apartment in Athens. “It’s good to feel free,” he told me after hearing the news that he had been granted asylum.

At that time, asylum applications from Turkish citizens were rising steadily. Initially, Greek authorities released these numbers publicly, but later they became more cautious with data concerning Turkish citizens.

After the failed coup, Turkish authorities accused Gulenists of attempting to create a “parallel state.” Gulen denied the accusations, insisting he had no involvement in the coup attempt or any other actions that took place that night. The recent news of Gulen’s death in the US has brought stories like E.’s back into focus. He wasn’t the only one whose life was turned upside down. Overnight, he went from being a law-abiding citizen to a fugitive.