Saviors preaching from on high

The sermons of our illustrious superpatriot caste are full of self-evident desires. Who would not want their country to be so powerful – something like Alexander’s empire when it was united, or Byzantium at its peak – that enemies would tremble, and the rest would beg for its benevolence? Then, we would owe nothing. Then, every neighbor, every minority at home, would know their place. What the very vocal judges of everyone and everything do not speak about, however, is just as self-evident: How would Greece be today if it acceded to their demands, if it did not seek ways to deal with difficulties in the real world, if it did not employ all the arts of survival?

It is not in their interest to speak about this. And they don’t need to. Our history is a series of consequences of a disastrous combination of grandiose fantasies and blessed recklessness, of lack of awareness of danger and an inability to unite to avoid defeat. From the Asia Minor Catastrophe to Cyprus (not only regarding the invasion but also the half century of Turkey’s occupation of a large part of it), our failures haunt our past, present and future.

The superpatriots’ angry interventions stand upon real grief, hindering our understanding of its causes. In this way, they hinder the handling of current problems. The superpatriots’ priority is to distinguish their position from the rest, from those whom they present as sellouts. They divide. Usually, they preach from on high, from the safety of their distance from positions of power, far from the battlefield. From there they light the fuse of ever-combustible popular anger, for their personal glory. Seldom do they suffer the consequences of their demagoguery – either by running away or by finding others to blame for this new defeat.

In this way, our country cannot exploit all its strengths, from its diplomacy to personal and business networks. Every government is trapped between the need for solutions and the fear of making a mistake. As no compromise is acceptable, we await salvation from elsewhere. And so, our defeats are many, our victories at very high cost, bitterness smothers hope. Like the careers of some of these saviors from on high.