The Greek government received a clear mandate just 16 months ago. The mandate was to implement its program – that is, to promote the reforms it had advocated.

The mandate was not to indulge in navel-gazing and waste energy on internal strife and vendettas that belong to the previous century. Nor to chase shadows of supposed national dangers.

Those who feel the burden of the responsibility must work to fulfill this mandate. Any failure of the government, or the creation of unnecessary instability, equals a failure of the country.