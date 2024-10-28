The ‘force of nature’ against the ‘system’

When doors close and no one listens, even my most liberal or center-left American colleagues predict that Republican candidate Donald Trump will win the next US election. Obviously they don’t want it. But they see that Trump acts like a “force of nature” as he gathers around him a massive audience that treats him much like the members of a sect treat their leader. It doesn’t bother them that he has been convicted by a court, talks about an athlete’s genitals, or if behaves in a somewhat paranoid way on stage. He is their hero, the man who guarantees that an “old America” they long for will not be lost. The leader who will end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East with a phone call. They also don’t care if he talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin or makes flattering references to Adolf Hitler every now and then. They couldn’t care less, they attribute all this to the “system” that is trying to take him down.

The truth is that the “system” is not doing very well in its attempt to erect, for the second time, barriers against Trump. First, it completely lost control of the Republican Party which has nothing to do with the party of Ronald Reagan or the Bushes. It is the party of Trump who, with a comment on X (formerly Twitter) can destroy any candidate that goes against him. Then it lost the information battle, with social media gaining the upper hand over all traditional media. And people like X owner Elon Musk have turned into rock star evangelists of Trumpism.

The “system” is also to blame for this situation. The inane and over-the-top political correctness has alienated traditional liberal voters. The inexplicable laxity of the US border has even cost Black or Latino voters. Everything is extremely expensive, while the feeling that it is very difficult for today’s youth to buy a decent home like their parents is prevalent.

It is clear that those fighting to defend the post-war American model of values and liberalism are in despair. The anchors of the main television channels (except FOX) are on the verge of hysteria. Veteran generals, Republican politicians, intellectuals, rock stars are fighting against Trump. They do it stubbornly and in every possible way. But they do remind me of our respective veterans who took to the stage in that fateful week before the June 2015 referendum on whether to accept the conditions of a bailout and nudged the angry crowd toward voting “No.”

Pollsters tell us that the election battle will be very close, that it is impossible to guess the result with today’s data. However, the momentum seems to belong to Trump who, let’s say it again, acts like a “force of nature” against a cerebral and less forceful Kamala Harris. In a few days we will know whether journalists and analysts made the mistake of overestimating Trump’s power, perhaps because they are too afraid to repeat the mistake of 2016, when they did not see him coming. Or if, for once, they read American society correctly.

