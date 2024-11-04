America has changed, radically and irrevocably

Having lived in America for 20 years, I’m struggling to come to terms with the situation there today, with how much the country has changed. It’s as if the glue that held so many people and creeds, so many places and cultures, committed to the same narrative has melted away. There is no common narrative, no “American dream” anymore that can be shared by everyone. One half of America hates the other – passionately, madly.

The first US election I covered as a journalist was the race between Michael Dukakis and George Bush. A good Greek-American friend and close associate of Dukakis’ had given me the opportunity to watch the battle being fought from the inside. It was the first time the Republicans used ugly, negative publicity to smear their rivals. Everyone thought politics had hit rock-bottom. Today that campaign seems like a lesson in political etiquette and good manners. Dukakis believed that the average American wouldn’t believe the mud that was being slung at him. As the son of immigrants, he obviously had more respect for the rules of the game than Bush, who was the product of an elite establishment that made its own rules.

At the time, Donald Trump was a New York phenomenon of unfettered nouveau riche excess, with his name splashed across the front page of the tabloids every day for some new scandal. How this man, after so many business failures and scandals, ended up where he is today, how he was allowed to tear down the old establishment and put his party in fetters, is a mystery for the ages.

There is an answer, of course, and it has to do with the power of the money and the absolute rule of a new plutocracy that has no sense of social responsibility or accountability. It’s the plutocracy of big business, which introduced the algorithms and social media that govern our lives today without any concern about their impact. Which uprooted production from America and transferred it to China, without considering that China would one day become a top competitor. Which tore apart Boeing, once the crown jewel of American exports, driven by an obsession with cost-cutting, outsourcing and high dividends. They’ve amassed a level of political and economic power that defies all reason.

There are many signs suggesting that the political crisis conceals a deeper systemic failure. Anyone living in America can see that the bar has been lowered in many areas.

Trump is the product of the failures of the American elite, on the one hand, and, on the other, of absolute hubris. Regardless of whether he wins or loses on Tuesday, Trumpish has become deeply rooted in American society and created rifts that will not be easy to bridge. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, America has changed, radically and irrevocably.