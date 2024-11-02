OPINION

The signal from Spain

The calamity in Spain is yet another signal of the imperative need to rebuild and adequately equip Greece’s civil defense mechanism. Significant steps have certainly been made in recent years, but the truth is that the threat is constant and the ability to neutralize it is way beyond any one country, for that matter.

So, until we can stop the planet’s perilous climate spiral, the country needs to make sure its defenses are solid, as the challenges that lie ahead are big and demand nothing less.

READ MORE
How to dress for a night out in Athens vs the US
OPINION

How to dress for a night out in Athens vs the US

The melting clocks of Valencia
OPINION

The melting clocks of Valencia

Τhe 40% of deprivation
OPINION

Τhe 40% of deprivation

OPINION

Agreement on the basics

Prices, wages, public goods: The perfect storm?
OPINION

Prices, wages, public goods: The perfect storm?

A brave and necessary stand
OPINION

A brave and necessary stand

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.