The signal from Spain

The calamity in Spain is yet another signal of the imperative need to rebuild and adequately equip Greece’s civil defense mechanism. Significant steps have certainly been made in recent years, but the truth is that the threat is constant and the ability to neutralize it is way beyond any one country, for that matter.

So, until we can stop the planet’s perilous climate spiral, the country needs to make sure its defenses are solid, as the challenges that lie ahead are big and demand nothing less.