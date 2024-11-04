OPINION

Time for Europe to grow up

No matter who wins the US elections, Europe is going to have to make some very serious decisions. If Donald Trump wins, he will impose tariffs on European products and withdraw the US military presence from Europe – he’s never hidden his intentions, after all. But even a Kamala Harris administration would likely continue to focus its attention on the East.

Europe must become a magnet for investment and a strong military power that relies on its own capabilities if it wants to be taken seriously as a geopolitical player. It can no longer count on a protective umbrella that might disappear very soon.

America at the polls: Division and hate
America at the polls: Division and hate

Nearing the abyss of MAGA
Nearing the abyss of MAGA

Democracy at a crossroads: America's 2024 election
Democracy at a crossroads: America's 2024 election

Trump is antithesis, Harris is synthesis
Trump is antithesis, Harris is synthesis

The signal from Spain

How to dress for a night out in Athens vs the US
How to dress for a night out in Athens vs the US

