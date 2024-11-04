Battleground states are good for business

As humanity waits with bated breath for the results of Tuesday’s elections, it is worth noting that this year 10.5 billion dollars was spent on election campaigns in the United States – from the presidential ones to county commissioners. Some 3 billion of this was for presidential elections, including the primaries. This amount would be a record if 2020’s figure was not skewed by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg spending 586 million on his own in his failed bid to be the Democratic Party candidate (all figures from NPR) in that year. This year, the Democrats have spent 1.6 billion on adverts for the presidential election, while the Republicans spent 956 million. The more doubt there is about the possible result, and the more crucial the field of electoral battle, the more money is spent there: 80 percent of the total of advertising layout in the presidential election went to just seven states, where a victory for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris is not taken for granted – the so-called “battleground states.” Pennsylvania alone absorbed 578 million for the presidential elections, out of a record total of 1.2 billion spent on all elections in the state.

When politics are so divided, it is natural that the greatest effort of the party campaigns will be to focus on the states and, at a more specific level, on particular electoral zones, where they believe that they can win if they persuade enough people either to change their minds or to get up and vote if they were not intending to do so. The money is put up by the campaigns of candidates for the presidency, the Senate and the House, along with various outside groups of supporters.

Clearly, elections are big business. Not only as to how the results will benefit or damage some or other group through the policies that the winners will implement, but also for all those who work in the opinion-shaping industry. Imagine 1.2 billion dollars in advertising in Pennsylvania, when the 2020 figure was an already large $440 million. Of course, there is always the possibility of the next elections in this state not appearing to be such a close call, resulting in a crash. In Florida, $371 million was spent on election advertising in 2020, and only $4 million this year.

Aside from the questions about the quality of democracy when money has such an impact on elections, about the role of large donors, and so on, there is something else to consider: When so much money is spent to influence a (relatively) small number of voters in some states, and not the whole of the electorate, might it not be in the interests of many who are involved in the electoral process to always have such “murky areas”? This election’s result will show, if anything, whether the votes were actually so close. The murkier role of money in politics will remain in the shadows.