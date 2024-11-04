America at the polls: Division and hate

With two entirely different worldviews at stake, Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in an atmosphere of anger and complete disdain for the “other side,” occasionally amounting to hatred.

They are not listening to each other and only a handful of “bridges” span the divide. Even though they are clearly needed now more than ever, no one seems willing to build them – instead, more and more people are trying to tear down the few still standing.

There’s only a handful of people who are willing to listen to both sides and their role is extremely precarious. They are treated with ridicule, if not outright hostility, by both sides.

And journalists – not all of them – instead of playing the role of referee are acting like coaches for their chosen team. Instead of being neutral and serving the principles of objectivity and credibility, they are committed to promoting their personal, and increasingly dogmatic, point of view, demonizing all others.

No one is just talking. Everyone is shouting. No one seems willing to make a step, not even a small one, towards the other side, to try to understand their point of view, even if they disagree with it.

And no one is willing to consider compromises regarded as strategic mistakes favoring the goals of the other side, which are, of course, considered disastrous.

Everyone is choosing absolute positions. It’s the easiest path, but also the most dangerous. In the world’s largest democracy, the big question isn’t who will win the election, but whether there will be a clear winner, if that winner will be accepted by the opponent and their supporters, or, worse yet, if trouble erupts. This is not the image of a modern, liberal society – it’s a recipe for self-destruction.

Contrary to what many believe, the equation is not simple. There are no clear “good guys” and “bad guys.” This is an oversimplified answer that overlooks many factors deserving thoughtful consideration.

The scene isn’t black and white; there is a lot of gray, with populism and exaggeration taking center stage.

Racism, ultra-nationalism and other traits found on one side are obviously utterly condemnable and dangerous.

But the answer cannot be excessive political correctness, especially when it often comes from an economically affluent elite that enjoys many of the benefits that the vast majority of citizens lack.

The problems are much bigger than that and the wounds deeper.