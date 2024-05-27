Nikola Dimitrov: ‘The bridge might collapse without care’

Former foreign ministers Nikola Dimitrov of North Macedonia (left) and Nikos Kotzias of Greece (right) smile after signing the Prespa Agreement as their respective prime ministers, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras, look on, in the northern Greek lake district of Prespes, on June 17, 2018. [Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM’s Office/Via AMNA]

The former foreign minister of North Macedonia and one of the signatories of the name deal with Greece in 2018, Nikola Dimitrov is cautiously optimistic that the Prespa Agreement will survive the recent shift in the political landscape in Skopje.

“There is, honestly, too much to lose and too little to gain if we take the destructive path,” he tells Kathimerini in an interview days after the victory of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE in his country’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Dimitrov comments on the party’s ascent and accuses the European Union of making a “major strategic mistake” by delaying the start of accession negotiations after the signing of the accord.

He also notes that there are issues with the implementation of the deal from both sides, while adding that he believes neither of the two countries realizes just how difficult reaching the agreement was for the other, as each only focuses on its own concessions.

Is a new crisis brewing between our two countries, or are we just looking at an attempt by North Macedonia’s new leadership to appease their party’s patriotic sentiment, likely to dissipate soon?

For the first time since we solved the issue, the leadership in both Athens and Skopje are political forces who have publicly opposed the milestone Prespa Agreement. This will be a test for our historic compromise, as there is no sense of ownership in either capital. On the contrary, their discourse has been criticized. Dealing with the name issue for the most part of my professional life – it has probably become my primary vocation – I have learned to fully understand the concerns and sensitivities of both sides. It is striking how little awareness there is in both Greece and North Macedonia as to how difficult the compromise has been for the other side. There is only an appreciation of one’s own concessions.

The good news is that both VMRO-DPMNE and New Democracy have no appetite to demolish the bridge we so painstakingly built. They are in a position to bear the fruits of the agreement, while blaming their predecessors for the perceived shortcomings. In the long run however, the bridge might collapse without care and maintenance. The crucial ingredient here will be responsible leadership in bringing closer the two parallel realities.

Twenty-one years have passed since the Thessaloniki promise to the Balkans. Generations have been lost. It is high time for us Europeans to get our act together and complete the unification of the continent

What is the potential effectiveness of the existing mechanisms for problem resolution within the agreement? The VMRO-DMPNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, told Greece to go to the International Court of Justice if it has an issue with his government, which is definitely not the first step that needs to be taken.

The agreement stipulates three venues for disputes concerning its interpretation and implementation. Negotiations, the good offices of the UN secretary-general and the International Court of Justice, in that order. The first however is what is needed. Meetings, open exchange, commitment to understand the other side, and goodwill. Communication behind closed doors, rather than through public statements. After all, there are implementation issues on both sides.

Generally speaking, are you concerned that your country’s Western orientation is in peril? The electoral dominance of the center-right nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party seems to indicate that.

The most serious contender of VMRO-DPMNE for a foreign minister, presenting the party electoral program, stressed that EU membership and fostering the strategic partnership with the United States will be the biggest priorities of their foreign policy. Whether the new government will be able to move in the right direction and make tangible progress toward EU membership will depend on three factors. First, their ability to successfully navigate the stormy Balkan waters burdened with bilateral disputes. Their responsibility here is shared with our EU neighbors who actually, apart from North Macedonia, have the most to gain from its European success. Second, their governance and reforms at home, where the nation is hungry for justice and accountability, economic development and functional institutions. Finally, external factors will also come into play. Twenty-one years have passed since the Thessaloniki promise to the Balkans. Generations have been lost. It is high time for us Europeans to get our act together and complete the unification of the continent. The EU should start delivering on its promise, limit the ridiculous number of veto opportunities in the accession process, and not fall prey to the domestically driven past-century whims of any single member-state on things that truly matter.

You sound very critical of the EU. Half of the population of North Macedonia obviously does not trust the Western institutions either. Do they feel that way because they think the EU hasn’t followed through with its promises or has there been some kind of foreign influence in your domestic politics? A lot has been said about the role of Russia, Serbia and Hungary.

It’s actually worse than that. In a recent poll, only about one-third of the people said they believed that the EU is serious about enlargement. Foreign influence certainly plays a role, but the key reason is the lost credibility of the EU’s enlargement policy. The failure of the Union to deliver on its promise and start accession talks with North Macedonia after the Prespa Agreement, a major strategic mistake, has probably been the biggest blow. The majority feels that there has been simply too little return on the investment; that our efforts have been Sisyphean, futile. When we finally managed to solve the name issue with Greece that has kept us in the waiting room for almost two decades, Bulgaria decided to completely derail the relationship and took over the veto torch. Sofia targeted one of the two main pillars of the Prespa Agreement, our Macedonian language and identity – as an expression of our right to self-determination – adding insult to injury. The sentiment that this has been simply too much to endure is very much part of the current context in our society. The citizens feel betrayed.

Can North Macedonia manage a potential rift with Greece and Bulgaria at the same time? I am referring mainly to the economic repercussions but also to the complicated and dangerous environment of our neighborhood.

The question is not only if North Macedonia can manage a potential rift or a crisis with its bigger neighbors. The response is probably not. The bigger question is what are we doing and where are we going with our region. Could the Balkans manage more of the old policies of antagonism, blockades and intolerance? Isn’t it time to show the rest of Europe what we can do if we work together? We can do much better, and it starts with mutual understanding and respect. The consequences of escalating bilateral relations will be most severe for my country. But it is wrong to believe that this sad scenario will not hurt the whole region, including Greece.

Given your expertise on the issue, what are your recommendations moving forward?

The Prespa Agreement passed the test of time. Despite all shortfalls in its implementation on both sides, the compromise works. It has a calming effect on our bilateral relations and people-to-people contacts. Greece is no longer perceived as a threat or an adversary in the opinion polls in North Macedonia, and I am sure it is the same for Greek public opinion. I am optimistic our compromise will also pass the current political challenge. There is honestly too much to lose and too little to gain if we take the destructive path.