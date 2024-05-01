POLITICS

KYSEA discusses Middle East, migration, fire season

The National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA), Greece’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, discussed the conflict in the Middle East, migration and this year’s  fire fighting plan at an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

The plan was presented by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

Greece’s fire season officially starts May 1, but dozens of fires have already been put out over the past month after temperatures began hitting 30 degrees Celsius in late March — considerably higher than previous spikes recorded over the past decade.

