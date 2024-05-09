POLITICS

New Left leader calls for action amid Gaza crisis

Amid the Gaza crisis, Alexis Haritsis, president of Greece’s New Left Party, calls for urgent action, declaring, “The eyes of the world are on martyrized Rafah.”

He demands a parliamentary debate on Palestinian recognition, accusing Israel’s government of genocide and labeling Greece’s silence as complicity, insisting, “Greece must stand on the right side of history.”

Haritsis advocates for a council of political leaders, chaired by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, to align efforts with Spain, Malta, Ireland and Slovakia, who seek Palestinian state recognition, citing Greece’s previous parliamentary decision in December 2015. He also urges Greece to withdraw from military operations and retrieve the frigate Hydra from the Red Sea.

In a plea for stability and peace, Haritsis stresses, “Greece must uphold human rights and international law.”

Palestine

