Foreign policy to dominate the agenda this week

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the new president of North Macedonia, approaches to the pulpit for a speech, during an inauguration ceremony at the parliament building in Skopje, on Sunday. [AP]

All attention is focused on the high-level visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Ankara on Monday for his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Athens’ primary objective is to maintain the positive atmosphere and “calm waters” in the Aegean, while establishing a timeline for the continuation of dialogue.

Another issue that may take center stage this week is the diplomatic tension sparked by North Macedonia’s new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, when she referred to her country without the prefix “North” during her inauguration, effectively deviating from the constitution.

Greece-Turkey

Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Erdogan later on Monday in a meeting characterized by modest expectations, with the dispute over the delimitation of maritime zones not being on the agenda. The two leaders will primarily focus on the positive aspects of their agenda, discussing topics such as bilateral trade, extension of the fast-track visa program, cooperation in counterterrorism and illegal migration, collaboration in the health sector and strategies for managing natural disasters.

However, leading up to the meeting, several developments have raised concerns. Most notable is Turkey’s decision to convert the Monastery of Chora, one of Istanbul’s most significant Byzantine places of worship, into a mosque. Also of importance is Turkey’s reaction to Greece’s decision to establish a marine park in the Aegean Sea.

Spat with North Macedonia

In North Macedonia, the return to power of the nationalist VMRO party has stirred trouble even before a government has been formed. Siljanovska-Davkova, the newly-elected president, caused a diplomatic spat with Athens during her swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, sparking prompt reactions from both Greece and the EU. The Greek prime minister, along with the Greek foreign minister, as well as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the action, cautioning North Macedonia that it could jeopardize its aspirations for EU membership.

The Greek opposition also reacted, accusing the New Democracy government of not having done enough to uphold the “Prespes Agreement.”

Student protest

Student associations have called for an overnight protest for Monday in front of the rectorate of the University of Athens, demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people and seeking to align their voices with the international student movement. The gathering will commence at 8 p.m. at Propylaea, and in Thessaloniki, it will begin at 7 p.m. in front of the White Tower.

Hospital strike

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers has announced a strike for Thursday, advocating for the removal of a provision permitting private doctors to practice in public hospitals.