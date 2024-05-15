Greece mulls expansion of naval fleet, says minister

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has indicated that Greece considers further bolstering the Hellenic Navy by acquiring additional vessels.

Speaking at a defense exhibition in Athens on Wednesday, Dendias expressed Greece’s ongoing interest in procuring a fourth Belharra-class frigate from France, along with an undisclosed number of corvettes.

“The possibility remains under consideration,” he said.

In 2021, Greece signed an agreement with France for the procurement of three Belharra frigates, with the option for a fourth additional vessel.

Additionally, Dendias said that Greece will only accept the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) from the US as “free assistance” and strictly those vessels that have addressed their technical issues. He pointed out the financial burden the country faces in repairing problematic vessels.

The conservative minister also reiterated Greece’s ambition to become a co-producer of the new American Constellation-class frigates (FFGX).