Gov’t to table F-35 letter of acceptance in Parliament

In the next 20 days the Greek Parliament will be called upon to ratify the US Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the supply of the F-35 fighter jets, Kathimerini understands.

The ratification of the LOA by Parliament and the National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA) will be an important step for Greece towards participating in the F-35 program. When the US government receives the signed LOA, it will then proceed to sign a contract with Lockheed Martin and the rest of the manufacturing companies to produce the Greek F-35s.

Afterwards, Athens will be informed about the timetable and the rest of the details. Furthermore, Greece would need to start upgrading the infrastructure at the 117 Combat Wing air force base, where the F-35s will be stationed, to bring it up to the standards set by the Americans.

Greece plans to purchase 20 F-35 Block-4 fighter jets, which will cost approximately 3.4 billion euros. The delivery of the first jets is expected in 2028.