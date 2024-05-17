Defense Minister Dendias to visit UAE on Saturday

Minister of National Defense, Nikos Dendias, heads to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, for a two-day visit.

Dendias will meet with UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazroue. They will discuss deepening the two countries’ strategic relationship and cooperation on defense industry projects.

During his visit, the Greek foreign minister will also meet with UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.