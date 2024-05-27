In the last stretch before the European election ballots

With just 12 days remaining before the European elections on June 9, political leaders are employing various strategies to engage the so-called “gray zone” of voters.

This group comprises approximately 12.5% of the electorate, according to a survey by Pulse pollster. It includes those who are still undecided, those who refused to disclose their voting intentions, and those who intend to cast a blank or invalid ballot or abstain entirely from the electoral process.

European Elections

As the elections draw near, political leaders are continuing to hold rallies across the country.

This week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Peloponnese and Crete. Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis will hold a rally in Kalamata, and PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis will meet with supporters in Rhodes.

The cost of living, which remains the primary concern for Greek voters, has resurfaced as a central issue following a parliamentary debate last Friday. National issues, particularly relations with neighboring North Macedonia following the election of a new nationalist government, are also high on the agenda.

Palestine

Kasselakis continues his two-day trip to the West Bank on Monday.

Last week, parties left of New Democracy – SYRIZA, PASOK, the Communists KKE, Course for Freedom, and the New Left – called on the government to recognize the state of Palestine, following similar moves by Spain, Ireland, and Norway.

Mitsotakis said that the gesture has been exploited by Hamas. He also said it would allow Hamas to claim that recognition of a Palestinian state would not have been possible without the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Foreign Affairs Council

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss the situation in Ukraine during their meeting in Brussels on Monday. The Greek government has indicated it is considering requests for military equipment for Ukraine but has stated it will not provide any surface-to-air missile systems unless they are first replaced by new ones.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in the Middle East and will informally exchange views with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

Qatar

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected in Athens on Wednesday for an official visit. He is expected to express investment interest on energy, tourism, agri-food production, as well as real estate.

The diplomatic approach comes at a time when Qatar is a major financier of Turkey, while also playing a mediating role between Israel and Palestine for the release of Israeli hostages and the peace effort in the region.

Europa Conference League

The Greek police have announced a series of measures ahead of the clash between Olympiacos and Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

These measures include traffic and parking restrictions in several areas near the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfia, which will be in effect from Monday to early Thursday.