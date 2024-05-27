Kasselakis meets with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem

Greece’s main opposition leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, on Monday met with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III during his visit to the Palestinian territories.

According to a statement released by SYRIZA, Theophilos III briefed Kasselakis on the activities of the Patriarchate and issues concerning the Greek Orthodox community in its areas of ministry.

Kasselakis expressed his “steadfast support” for the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the maintenance of its special status, as well as the need to provide all possible assistance to the Greek Orthodox community in Gaza and the West Bank.

Theophilos III has in the past accused radical Israeli groups of threatening the presence of Christians in the holy city. Israeli officials have rejected the allegation as baseless.

In the same meeting, Kasselakis also referred to the “ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip,” emphasizing the need for an “immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid.”