POLITICS

Kasselakis meets with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem

Kasselakis meets with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem

Greece’s main opposition leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, on Monday met with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III during his visit to the Palestinian territories.

According to a statement released by SYRIZA, Theophilos III briefed Kasselakis on the activities of the Patriarchate and issues concerning the Greek Orthodox community in its areas of ministry. 

Kasselakis expressed his “steadfast support” for the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the maintenance of its special status, as well as the need to provide all possible assistance to the Greek Orthodox community in Gaza and the West Bank.

Theophilos III has in the past accused radical Israeli groups of threatening the presence of Christians in the holy city. Israeli officials have rejected the allegation as baseless.

In the same meeting, Kasselakis also referred to the “ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip,” emphasizing the need for an “immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid.”

Politics Church Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
In the last stretch before the European election ballots
PREVIEW

In the last stretch before the European election ballots

European elections: All winners, but no change
ANALYSIS

European elections: All winners, but no change

MEP Lagos admits he is a Nazi
POLITICS

MEP Lagos admits he is a Nazi

Fighting cost-of-living crisis is government’s top priority, PM says
ECONOMY

Fighting cost-of-living crisis is government’s top priority, PM says

Hollande to meet PM Mitsotakis in Athens
POLITICS

Hollande to meet PM Mitsotakis in Athens

UN approves resolution to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica genocide annually over Serb opposition
POLITICS

UN approves resolution to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica genocide annually over Serb opposition