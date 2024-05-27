SYRIZA, PASOK react to Ιnterior Μinistry’s data breach

Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Niki Kerameos following the outcome of Greece’s Personal Data Protection Authority (PDPA) investigation into unsolicited emails sent to the Greek diaspora ahead of the European elections.

The PDPA imposed a 400,000-euro fine on the Ministry of Interior and a 40,000-euro fine on New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou for their respective roles in violating data protection regulations last March by sending mass emails to potential voters abroad.

The main opposition party SYRIZA released a statement asserting that “private data were being passed around for months among the Interior Ministry, ND, and at least one election candidate,” questioning whether the email list had been leaked to other New Democracy candidates by the Interior Ministry.

Regarding the minister’s involvement, SYRIZA added that “Kerameos did not have the guts to show up at the Committee on Institutions and Transparency.”

The Socialist PASOK Party demanded Kerameos’ resignation, adding that this deems the government “incapable of fulfilling the self-evident, as proven by the high fines.”