Israeli ambassador to Greece labels Kasselakis’ visit to West Bank as ‘lost opportunity’

The Israeli ambassador to Greece, Noam Katz, on Monday criticized the main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis’ visit to the West Bank.

According to Katz, the visit was a “lost opportunity” for Kasselakis to make a difference. Katz added that if Kasselakis wanted to positively contribute, he should have spoken to both sides.

“I would hope that SYRIZA leader, while being in Ramallah, besides expressing his sympathy towards the Palestinians, he would also condemn Hamas’ atrocities,” said Katz, who added that nevertheless Kasselakis would be “welcomed in Israel.”

During his two-day visit to the West Bank, on Sunday and Monday, Kasselakis met with Palestinian Authority officials as well as with the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.