POLITICS

PM Mitsotakis inaugurates new labor office for vulnerable social groups

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated a new labor office for vulnerable social groups in Athens, on Tuesday.

The Office for Special Social Groups (GEKO) is an initiative of the Hellenic Manpower Employment Organization (DYPA) and it will provide employment services to vulnerable population groups such as people with disabilities, ex-prisoners, victims of domestic violence, etc. The office is fully accessible to people with disabilities. 

During his visit at the office, Mitsotakis talked with people that use the office’s services and heard their personal stories. Furthermore, Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction for DYPA’s initiative and stated that he supports an inclusive labor market.

“We stand for a labor market without exclusions,” said Mitsotakis, adding that new special employment programs are needed to include individuals that until now felt excluded from the job market. 

He concluded that employers also have a responsibility to provide employment opportunities to vulnerable social groups and not make hiring decisions based on stereotypes.

Employment

