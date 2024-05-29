Libya maritime deal also in Turkish schools

Turkey’s Ministry of Education is also including the Turkey-Libyan maritime memorandum in the new educational program for school students, along with the “Blue Homeland” dogma that expresses Ankara’s claims in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Students can be assigned research projects on international problems and solutions related to water, the agreement on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean signed between Turkey and Libya, regional water disputes, national security and water security, unfair claims on Turkey’s water resources, Turkey’s islands, international migration to Turkey due to drought or possible water-related migration scenarios within the country,” states the “Century of Turkey” program regarding the ninth-grade geography curriculum. As Kathimerini has revealed, middle and high school students in Turkey will be taught the importance of the Blue Homeland with maps.

Regarding history, the new program states that in high school, “through various sources, students are provided with the opportunity to examine the topics: Korean War, Turkey’s NATO membership, the Cyprus problem and the Cyprus Peace Operation, Greek-Turkish relations, Turkey’s maritime geopolitics and Turkey’s maritime jurisdiction – Blue Homeland, unsubstantiated Armenian claims and ASALA terrorism, Turkey-EU relations, ties with the Turkish world, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem and the Bosnian war.”

The Turkish Ministry recommends that from September 2024, when the new school year will start, students may be asked to research the life and work of important figures such as first Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic, Turkish-Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash and Sadik Ahmet.

Meanwhile, in the statement issued after a meeting of the Turkish National Security Council, there was no mention of Greek-Turkish relations and developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.However, Turkish media, which had information from government sources, had reported that the issue of Athens-Ankara relations would be on the agenda.