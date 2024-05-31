PM plans postal vote and new ballot paper

The government plans to make three modifications to the way the next national elections will be conducted. According to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his government will seek to introduce the postal vote in national ballot box for both Greeks overseas and voters in Greece.

At the same time, the elections will be held with a single uniform ballot paper, which will include all the parties, while citizens will be given the opportunity to declare how many crosses they have placed on the ballot paper.

The government’s provision on postal voting will be submitted this year, he said.

Speaking to Parapolitika radio, Mitsotakis referred to postal voting as an institutional breakthrough and an “achievement of democracy” as “any measure that increases participation in elections is in the right direction.”

The debate on postal voting started after Parliament approved the measure for the upcoming European elections. Mitsotakis’ remarks signal the government’s determination to extend its implementation given the response it received with more than 150,000 voters registered in Greece for the European elections on June 9.