POLITICS

PASOK climbs to 2nd place, poll shows

Socialist PASOK has leapfrogged over leftist SYRIZA to second place, while ruling New Democracy leads the pack by 18 points, according to a new opinion poll of voter intentions based on expected valid votes conducted by Prorata. 

More specifically, ND garnered 29.5%, ahead of PASOK in second with 11.5% and SYRIZA in third with 10.5%. They are followed by communist KKE (10%), nationalist Greek Solution (7.5%), religious nationalist Niki and the New Left (both 4%) and Course for Freedom (3.5%). 

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has the most trust of those polled (34%) to be PM, ahead of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis with 5.5%, and SYRIZA’s Stefanos Kasselakis and KKE chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas, both with 5%.

