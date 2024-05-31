Pre-election rallies coming next week in Athens and Thessaloniki

New Democracy (ND), SYRIZA, PASOK and KKE are holding their main pre-election rallies next week in Athens and Thessaloniki ahead of the June 9 European elections.

Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to give a speech in ND’s main pre-election rally at Syntagma square, in Athens on Friday, June 7. He will also appear at Thessaloniki on Wednesday, June 5.

Main opposition SYRIZA will hold its main pre-election rally at Syntagma square on Thursday, June 6. The party’s rally at Thessaloniki will take place on Tuesday, June 4. SYRIZA’s leader Stefanos Kasselakis is expected to speak at both rallies.

PASOK’s rallies will take place in Athens on Wednesday, June 5 and in Thessaloniki on Friday, June 7

KKE’s main election rally will take place at Syntagma square on Wednesday, June 5. The party will also hold a rally in Thessaloniki, a day earlier, on June, 4.