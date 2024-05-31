SYRIZA leader walks out of radio interview, sparking ND criticism

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis walked out of an interview with a local radio station on the island of Rhodes on Friday, prompting criticism from the ruling New Democracy (ND) party.

In response, SYRIZA released a statement condemning ND’s reaction: “Kasselakis has proven unafraid of giving interviews to media not in line with SYRIZA’s agenda, as he is completely transparent. In contrast, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis primarily chooses safe environments and friendly journalists.”

The statement claimed Kasselakis “received a hail of abuse in an unusual tone from a journalist ‘acting under orders.’”

ND’s spokesperson countered, stating that “Kasselakis is not only unapologetic but is also trying to get the upper hand by attacking anew and targeting a journalist who was just doing her job.”

A public video from the radio show showed Kasselakis and the Real Voice radio journalist speaking over each other in disagreement over which party is responsible for the country’s fiscal policy.