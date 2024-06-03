PM slams ‘toxic’ Kasselakis’ economic policy proposals

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday attacked main opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis, labeling him a toxic and populist politician while criticizing his economic policy proposals as unrealistic.

In an interview with Alpha TV, Mitsotakis addressed Kasselakis’ pledge to publicly disclose the details of his wealth and assets during a speech in Thessaloniki later on Monday.

“This should not even be a subject of discussion because he should have already submitted his asset declarations. Every leader entering public life is required to declare their and their spouse’s assets,” he said.

“My wealth declarations have been meticulously examined over the past 20 years. They are posted and well-known. In my case, something more happened, and I want to remind everyone. My wife was fiercely persecuted by the SYRIZA government and the auditing mechanisms of the time,” he added.

Escalating his criticism of the SYRIZA leader, Mitsotakis commented, “My job is to evaluate his policy program, and when he proposes measures costing 45 billion euros over four years, I must warn citizens that if these were ever implemented, the country would revert to a state of supervision and bankruptcy because, quite simply, that money doesn’t exist.”

“Citizens have memory, and the last thing they want is an apprentice magician who will make promises – as the same party has done in the past – without substance,” he said, drawing parallels between Kasselakis and his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras.

“Despite their stylistic differences, I see a thread connecting them. I observe significant toxicity from Mr Kasselakis and a great ease in making promises without substance. Despite the different packaging, I see a thread linking the two politicians,” Mitsotakis concluded.