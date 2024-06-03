Michaloliakos’ temporary release overturned by appeals court

The judicial council of the Lamia Court of Appeals in central Greece has reversed the temporary release of Nikos Michaloliakos, former leader of the now-defunct Golden Dawn. Michaloliakos was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison in 2020 after being convicted of leading a criminal organization.

The appeals council fully overturned the decision of another local court, which had granted Michaloliakos release under restrictive conditions. The appellate judges, fully endorsing the proposal of the appellate prosecutor, ruled that despite his trial and heavy conviction, Michaloliakos remains unrepentant.

The conclusion was drawn from numerous articles he authored, which continue to praise and support the Nazi-inspired practices implemented by the hardcore of his party. These practices resulted in the brutal murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013 and other criminal actions.